Letters to the Editor: Donald Trump is standing on the shoulders of Barry Goldwater

To the editor: Nicholas Goldberg’s column, “I begged Santa: Let Trump lead the Republican Party to defeat,” labels the 1964 GOP split as conservatives versus moderates. In fact, the schism was between those Republicans supporting civil rights after 100 years of injustice and those opposing, with presidential nominee Barry Goldwater firmly planting his flag with the latter.

In spite of Goldwater’s resounding defeat to President Lyndon Johnson, his campaign kindled the fire of GOP racial fear and resentment that has animated our political scene for more than 50 years, with Donald Trump creatively expanding the field to include immigrants and Muslims.

If, instead, the fight was over conservative values, the Republicans would have long since reduced public spending and eliminated debt, neither of which has ever been an actual GOP priority.

Eric Carey, Arlington, Va.

To the editor: Goldberg is spot on about the effect a candidacy by former President Trump might have on the GOP, whether he wins the nomination in 2024 or loses it.

But the reason the GOP worships Trump is that he has let it realize its long-term goals of making abortion illegal and taking a hatchet to programs that help the poor and disabled. These goals were set in motion by President Reagan, and the GOP has pursued them since with increasing success.

Trump put some of these policies over the goal line. But just as the Republicans were hooting with joy, they found their policies were not at all popular with American voters. It was these unpopular policies that turned the predicted red wave of 2022 into a tiny ripple.

Trump is destructive, but what will kill the GOP is its abhorrent policies.

Joan DaVanzo, Long Beach

To the editor: Trump can still command roughly a third of the Republican primary vote. But he can’t sneak up on anyone as he did in 2015 and 2016, when a thundering herd of candidates enabled him to win with pluralities. Now voters have seen the process.

The next herd will run on turf less favorable to also-rans who linger in hopes of building name recognition. Whether they play to populists or pragmatists, lingering could destroy their political futures.

Woe to the third-place finisher who is remembered for garnering just enough votes to keep Trump off the ballot. More woe to one remembered for putting him on the ballot and handing Democrats another four years in the White House.

Michael Smith, Georgetown, Ky.