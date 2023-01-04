Letters to the Editor: Don’t hold Latino politicians to a double — or even triple — standard

To the editor: I got the distinct feeling from Gustavo Arellano’s column, “2022 was the year Latino politicians became the ultimate villains,” that he is advocating for a double standard.

As a Caucasian woman of a certain age, I have spent the majority of my life being held to a double standard, having to outperform men for the same amount of reward and recognition. As the wife of a Xicano and mother of two mixed-race daughters, I can see firsthand that it starts looking more like a triple standard once you add “color” to the mix.

Can politicians be role models? Absolutely, in that it takes thick skin and singular focus to succeed amid such adversity and personal attacks.

I believe that most politicians start with the goal of improving the lives of many people. In Los Angeles, power most certainly comes into play in these fiercely fought, often ugly campaigns. A politician must win in order to actively do good for their constituents.

Can politicians be role models in terms of being impeccable human beings? They are people just like everyone else. You must recognize the good with the bad. To expect flawless people to represent any ethnicity is idealistic if not unfair.

Tamara Gould, Topanga

To the editor: We’ve fallen into a political depression. There are unqualified candidates running for and winning local, state and federal offices. There are seasoned politicians in these offices interested in holding power and serving themselves rather than serving their constituents.

Voters try to put public servants in office to serve their communities. They must be better informed about the men and women they choose to represent them.

It’s not who looks like you that matters. What matters is that the public servants we vote for represent the ideas and the agendas of our communities.

Donald Peppars, Pomona

To the editor: The most dishonest and self-seeking politicians in Los Angeles (city and county) are likely to be Latino. The most trustworthy and selfless politicians in L.A. are apt to be Latino.

The most stupid and ignorant L.A. politicians are apt to be Latino. The wisest and most learned politicians in L.A. are likely to be Latino.

The most racist politicians in L.A. might be Latino. The L.A. politicians who most support diversity and inter-ethnic cooperation are probably Latino.

This is easy to explain: Latinos are L.A.'s largest ethnic group and largest potential voting bloc. They are thus likely to hold more political offices. As a white 60-year resident of Los Angeles, I’m all right with that.

If you are not, try to get used to it.

Mary Rouse, Los Angeles

To the editor: Arellano’s column on limits of ethnic politics hit home for me.

I walked precincts and worked phone banks for Antonio Villaraigosa when he ran for mayor. And I felt like a fool when I learned about his post-mayoral employment at the alleged pyramid scheme Herbalife.

Bob Lentz, Sylmar

