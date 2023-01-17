Letters to the Editor: The outrageous firing of an art history professor in Minnesota

To the editor: I am in total agreement with columnist Robin Abcarian that Professor Erika López Prater at Hamline University in Minnesota should not have been fired. She gave full warning that the picture of the prophet Muhammad would be shown in her syllabus, during class and immediately before presenting the artwork.

The class was totally aware of and encouraged to respond or not view the image if students found it objectionable. No one did.

It was an art history class. Art work is shown and discussed. It was a university class, a place to learn, stretch ourselves, hear other views.

Abcarian said it best: “I hope that Hamline University officials, instead of digging in, recognize their mistake and reinstate López Prater. And that the students who were offended will come to understand that they can live out their convictions without trampling on the rights of others.”

Diana Crispi, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I read Abcarian’s columns every week, and while I often don’t agree with her opinions, I think her article on the Hamline University art controversy was right on.

Judging by the facts, I suspect that this student had every intention of filing a complaint before all the warnings were given about the sensitive subject matter. I am not shocked that Hamline University responded the way it did, as we’ve become a society of close-mindedness that overreacts to any perceived slight that may or may not occur.

In all honesty, rather than López Prater having had to apologize (for merely presenting art that was created within the Muslim community hundreds of years ago), it is López Prater who is due the apology. She did nothing wrong.

Chris Wrenn, Carlsbad

