Opinion: L.A.'s Vision Zero failure is totally unfunny self-parody

Over many years I’ve walked, run and bicycled thousands of miles on every surface imaginable in and around Los Angeles — sidewalks, streets, bike paths, trails, you name it. I’ve also driven a lot, so I feel confident offering a fair assessment of road safety in Southern California: Things are getting much worse for anyone not in a car.

The numbers bear this out. As reported in The Times recently, more than 300 people were killed in L.A. traffic last year, and the majority of victims were not drivers or their passengers. This comes despite then-Mayor Eric Garcetti’s adoption of Vision Zero 2015, an effort to completely eliminate traffic deaths in Los Angeles by 2025. Two years from that target, L.A.'s streets are deadlier than they’ve been in decades.

Our letter writers have mostly fingered impatient drivers and smartphone distraction (by pedestrians too) as major causes. Looking at this primarily from the outside of a windshield, I’d say my biggest concerns are that cars have gotten a lot bigger and a lot more powerful. This also applies to electric vehicles, which generally pose the added danger of faster acceleration.

All along, the city’s primary tool to achieving its Vision Zero goals has been redesigning roads to reduce vehicle speeds and allocate more and safer spaces to cyclists and pedestrians. What we’ve gotten since 2015 are bike lanes removed from street widening projects, quashed “complete street” proposals, a thriving Lincoln Heights street market shut down by the city, and a reopened 6th Street Viaduct used as a drag strip. Something tells me we’ll be much worse off on Vision Zero in 2025 than we were in 2015.

————

To the editor: After spending most of my life on the East Coast, mostly Virginia, coming to L.A. was both a relief and troubling. Several things stand out.

One seldom sees a patrol car on Los Angeles freeways, and when one is present, drivers continue exceeding the speed limit with no regard to the officer’s presence. When a ticket is given, generally all one has to do is take a course or get an attorney to avoid serious consequences.

Now, I’m not complaining. I’m just just observing that there is little to no respect for the seldom visible patrol officer in L.A. I would suggest higher visibility and more traffic stops.

Bruce Forbes, North Hollywood

..

To the editor: As a survivor of a car strike in 2015 (don’t call it an “accident”), I can tell you why pedestrians and cyclists are being killed. It’s because automobile operators are not held responsible for the damage they create with their cars, and even when their “legally mandated” insurance does not cover the full amount, they are allowed to keep driving.

The guy who hit me created $150,000 worth of damage, but his insurance only covered $40,000. We need to change outdated laws that allow this and withhold licenses from those drivers until they make good on all the damage they cause with theirs cars.

J. Marvin Campbell, Culver City

..

To the editor: While street racing has something to do with increasing traffic deaths, I feel the problem is also a general lack of respect for what streets are meant for.

Most people are taught from a young age to look both ways when crossing a street and never to assume a driver is aware of you. Now I see joggers running through intersections with the assumption that drivers will stop for them. I see rollerbladers pushing baby strollers down the middle of the street.

Some restaurants now have outdoor dining areas taking up entire lanes. And of course, many pedestrians are either on their phone or texting as they step off the curb, same as the drivers are doing.

If we are going to change the purpose that our streets serve, then let’s change the laws and tax structure. But until then, the streets should be primarily for drivers.

Margaret McVey Thomas, Pasadena

..

To the editor: It’s no surprise that L.A.'s traffic deaths rose last year. Have you seen how people have been driving since the pandemic?

No doubt drivers are taking their frustrations and angst out on the road. They speed, go through red lights and stop signs, and fail to look when making right turns on red.

And, pedestrians are consumed with texting or talking on their phones while crossing the street, some after the light has turned green. Even a light “honk” doesn’t deter them.

I’ve probably become overly cautious these days.

Margie Friedman, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: Distracted drivers and distracted walkers are a perfect storm for accidents and deaths. Smartphones should be disabled when driving and walking. Drivers are looking down and walkers seem unaware of anything around them, also looking at their screens.

Drivers and walkers need to put down the phones and pay attention.

Laurie Kelson, Encino

..

To the editor: As long as automakers continue to advertise speed and performance over safety, traffic deaths will remain high.

Robert Rose, Brentwood

