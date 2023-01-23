Letters to the Editor: A Newsom-DeSantis clash is exactly what Americans don’t need

To the editor: Your article discussing the possibility of a presidential election showdown between Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis perfectly illustrates the problem for millions of voters.

Our choices are both extreme to opposite poles. For years I have hoped for a Scottish National Party-type alternative in the U.S., somewhere near the middle.

Most citizens are not extreme to either side, yet we are continually forced to choose from those options. Or, sadly, we don’t vote at all.

Jeff Heister, Chatsworth

Advertisement

..

To the editor: This is the tale of two governors. In California, Newsom practices the politics of inclusion. In Florida, DeSantis practices the politics of exclusion.

Democracy is defined by the concept of inclusion. A leader who whips up support by excluding some of his or her fellow citizens from their basic rights, and insinuates that he or she is protecting all of the people’s rights, is as tinny as any snake-oil salesmen of the past.

DeSantis’ method is to define the worthy and exclude the unworthy. Newsom’s inclusion projects tolerance and respect for the dignity of all.

Follow the leader who welcomes all.

Andy Siegel, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: I disapprove of DeSantis but still object to your photos of the two with this article.

Newsom’s photo shows a handsome man (he can’t help it) with a small smile on his face, while DeSantis looks like he’s smelling something unpleasant.

This is wordless editorializing. Isn’t this betraying journalistic integrity?

Judy Melton, Pasadena