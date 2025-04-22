Letters to the Editor: A surprising realization as some Jan. 6 convicts see political prospects

To the editor: So apparently my doctor was wrong. On a recent visit, he complained that to be a doctor one has to have years of education, more years of training, complete courses in ethics and remain current, but a political candidate needs nothing.

But after reading in The Times that pardoned rioters are seeing political prospects ( “Some Jan. 6 convicts pardoned by Trump are now embraced as heroes and candidates for office,” April 20), I’ve come to the realization that in order to be elected to office today, following the lead of President Trump, one needs to be a previously convicted felon.

Martin A. Brower, Corona del Mar