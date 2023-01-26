Letters to the Editor: Curbside composting is great. But many in L.A. don’t know that

To the editor: Your editorial on curbside composting did not mention that different cities have different composting rules. Some cities allow bones in the compost bin; others do not. Some cities allow compostable bags with the BPI symbol, but apparently Los Angeles does not.

I am 75 years old, and I enjoy knowing that my food waste is going somewhere useful. But, I have the time to think about what goes into the compost bin; I am sure many busy families do not. Deciding how and where to store leftover food until pick-up day will take time.

Patience by city officials throughout the state will be required, and I hope the education efforts you mention for L.A. really do happen everywhere.

Advertisement

In the last few years, we’ve dealt with a pandemic and have been asked to cut back water and energy use. Now we are being told to do curbside composting. Most of us don’t just need the guidelines; we need to be sold on how good this is for the environment and for all of us.

I’m sold on the concept, but others may need convincing.

Susan Ostrowsky, Newport Beach

..

To the editor: In the composting editorial, The Times states, “The city also needs to be very clear about what materials are allowed in the green bin.”

Given the city’s duplicitous and vague public ministrations about what should go into the blue recycling bin, I do not await clear, concise instructions.

The Times should do more by publishing and clarifying rules, and training users to maximize best-use trash disposal habits.

William K. Solberg, Los Angeles