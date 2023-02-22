Letters to the Editor: Repeal the 2nd Amendment. The Supreme Court leaves us no choice

To the editor: Ironically, the U.S. Supreme Court did gun control advocates a favor in its overly expansive interpretation of the 2nd Amendment. (“Turmoil in courts on gun laws in wake of justices’ ruling,” Feb. 18)

The Supreme Court’s grant of an individual right of ownership in District of Columbia vs. Heller, and now the expansion of those rights in the Bruen decision, leave repealing the 2nd Amendment the only path to enact the will of the majority on gun safety.

The Constitution is not holy writ. Part of its genius is that it was designed to be amended to adjust to new conditions and changing needs — conditions such as the invention of modern firearms never imagined by the framers.

It will not be easy, and it may take a generation or more, but we need to start the conversation. Repeal the 2nd Amendment.

Paul Stull, Carpinteria

To the editor: Our Constitution was indeed written by a group of white, moneyed, mostly Christian men.

Despite this narrow representation, the framers saw that the Constitution needed provision for amendment, that minorities needed rights, that people needed to be able to defend themselves, that government needed checks and balances.

Our Constitution is an amazing document with high moral expectations. It was written to grow and adjust. It asks that we, the people, grow and adjust.

I believe it asks us to accept that today’s weaponry is not the same as yesterday’s. I believe it asks us to bring some common sense to stop the scourge of harmful gun killings that we are experiencing.

I believe that the Constitution must be interpreted by present-day readers so that we, the people, can lead fulfilled and secured lives.

Deborah Regan, Palos Verdes Peninsula