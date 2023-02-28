Letters to the Editor: Mask mandate opponents are reading the studies wrong

To the editor: Thanks to columnist Michael Hiltzik for debunking the unfounded belief that masks are ineffective. In my opinion, the New York Times’ publication of Bret Stephens’ column suggesting that masks do not provide protection against COVID-19 is ridiculous and negligent.

I am a registered nurse and an infection prevention consultant in the skilled nursing home industry, and I have been working alongside heroic healthcare workers throughout the pandemic. I have seen with my own eyes how masks protect people from acquisition and transmission of COVID-19.

After I read Stephens’ article, I read the Cochrane Library review that Stephens cited because I always like to check sources of information. It was clear to me that Stephens’ conclusion did not match what the Cochrane review said. He referenced a source that he clearly failed to read thoroughly.

I suggest that readers always check the credibility of anyone making outrageous claims. It works for me.

Dolly Greene, Tarzana