Letters to the Editor: Becoming a climate activist is the best way to have hope for the future

To the editor: Climate change is scary but not hopeless. It’s important to be realistic when talking about it. Don’t fall into the rabbit hole of no hope but don’t gloss over it either. (“The climate future is bleak. How scientists give their children hope without lying,” Opinion, March 25)

Our path is not cast in stone. There’s plenty of clean renewable energy waiting to be accessed. Additionally, new technological advances continue to improve our odds of mitigating the worst effects of climate change.

Therefore, I like to be optimistic that we can change society’s habits and rid ourselves of our addiction to fossil fuels. I believe that action is the antidote to despair. When enough people step up and put pressure on our elected officials, they legislate more climate-friendly solutions.

Finally, writing letters like this educates readers. There are many actions individuals can take. Find one and start now.

Jonathan Light, Laguna Niguel

To the editor: Letters editor Paul Thornton discusses the changes he and his family have made because of climate change. It would be hard for me to live in Thornton’s home.

His feelings about transportation would not work in a place like Los Angeles County. There is not enough good public transportation, and it does not look as though there will be enough electricity in the future to plug in every car or electric appliance. We will still need fossil fuels.

With regard to his decision to give up meat, people have eaten animals to survive since the beginning of time. With no meat, say goodbye to the vast majority of restaurants in L.A. County — so much for the economy.

Also, I like heat in my house — cold showers and wearing sweaters all the time don’t appeal to me.

Jacquie Mahoney, Claremont