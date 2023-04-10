Letters to the Editor: Disparage the judge all you want, Mr. Trump -- but leave his family out of it

To the editor: While I agree with UC Berkeley Law School Dean Erwin Chemerinsky’s basic argument that a gag order should not be issued on former President Trump, I think it would be fair for New York Judge Juan Manuel Merchan to tell Trump in no uncertain terms to leave Merchan’s family out of it.

Trump said, “I have a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris.” What do Merchan’s wife and daughter have to do with Trump’s case?

By mentioning these family members in his post-arraignment speech, Trump instantly increases the risk to them, and evidence shows that his words can inspire followers to do things they later regret.

Merchan should be able to pull Trump back into court and sanction him for making any references to his family. The former president is welcome to speak disparagingly of the judge, but leave the family out of it.

David Berry, Altadena

To the editor: I cannot disagree more with Chemerinsky. Although he bases his argument on the 1st Amendment and historical precedent, each case is unique and should be judged accordingly; no one shoe fits all.

In the case of defendant Trump, his past of unlawful and incorrigible behavior continues, despite the warning of Judge Merchan. The day the judge warned him about making inflammatory statements about the case, Trump’s words to his supporters were clearly contrary to those instructions.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), lead prosecutor in Trump’s first impeachment trial, said it best in his closing speech to the Senate in early 2020:

“We must say enough — enough! He has betrayed our national security, and he will do so again. He has compromised our elections, and he will do so again. You will not change him. You cannot constrain him. He is who he is. Truth matters little to him. What’s right matters even less, and decency matters not at all.”

Larry Naritomi, Monterey Park