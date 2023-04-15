Letters to the Editor: Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a cautionary tale for Sen. Dianne Feinstein

To the editor: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) should think carefully about the legacy left by the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before making a decision to continue in office despite her significant health issues.

While Ginsburg remained clear-minded and thoughtful during her entire service on the court, from 2010 on she was not only the oldest person to serve on the court, she also had several recurrences of cancer. Nonetheless, she clung to the office through a period when a Democratic president and Senate could have assured that her philosophy of law was continued on the bench.

When she died shortly before the election in 2020, then-President Trump appointed a person whose lack of concern over the effect of her decisions on ordinary women’s lives could not have been more opposed to Ginsburg’s life work.

The future is unpredictable; decisions that affect the entire nation should be made based on an analysis of the present political situation, not personal desire.

Stephanie Scher, Los Angeles

To the editor: I don’t align politically with Feinstein, but the calls for her to resign seem premature and unfair. This seems similar to the way former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer was treated after Joe Biden became president.

If anyone should be pushed to resign, how about Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.)?

Gregg Scott, Los Angeles

To the editor: Feinstein must step down, now. We are in an ongoing battle to preserve democracy, the judiciary, the environment and women’s rights, and we need every hand on deck.

I don’t blame her. I blame those around her who are enabling her, covering up her weaknesses, writing her tweets and statements and running out the clock until she finally steps down. I assume there are a handful of unknown staffers enjoying a staggering amount of power and influence right now, and shame on them for not relinquishing it.

I weep for a California pioneer reduced to a joke by those who claim to support her.

Caroline Greeven, Ventura

To the editor: I write this as someone with a beloved family member who suffered from dementia.

For some time now, Feinstein has shown obvious signs of cognitive decline, most recently when she seemed unaware that her own staff had released a statement saying she would not seek reelection.

Feinstein has had an accomplished political career, but because of her health issues, Californians are effectively represented solely by Democrat Alex Padilla in the Senate. With the allocation of two senators per state regardless of population, the already diminished voting power of Californians in the Senate has been cut in half.

It’s past time for the senator to gracefully step aside and allow Californians to have two senators who can speak and vote on our behalf.

This is not sexist. This is not heartless. It is putting the needs and interests of Californians first.

Tim Paine, Burbank