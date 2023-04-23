Letters to the Editor: Richard Riordan did a lot for L.A. His bike tours stand out

Former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan, seen during his 2002 campaign for governor, greets other riders in the L.A. Marathon bike ride on March 3, 2002.

To the editor: Former Mayor Richard Riordan, who died April 19, did many wonderful things for the city of Los Angeles. But for many of us, our fondest memories from his time in office were his bike tours.

He’d pick a different area of the city, map out a route and set out at 7 a.m. on a Sunday with 1,000 or more riders. Police would set rolling blockades so we’d have the street to ourselves. T-shirts were distributed. Volunteers passed out drinks and healthy snacks. Sponsors recruited by the mayor’s staff footed the bill for all of this.

People from all over the city met, made new friends and explored parts of L.A. they had never seen. And Riordan was right in the middle of it all, sometimes leading the pack, sometimes at the end, but always talking with everyone and having a great time.

If there is a heaven, I’d like to think Riordan is there now, organizing a bike tour.

Murray Levy, Pacific Palisades

..

To the editor: Riordan was a genial, dedicated presence in our town of Pacific Palisades.

Long before he acquired Mort’s Deli and created the Village Pantry, he would ride his bike from his Brentwood home, braving Sunset Boulevard traffic, to have breakfast at Mort’s, where he enjoyed talking with people and holding meetings. Then he would peddle home, dressed in his biking outfit.

He spent a ton of money overhauling Mort’s, but kept the restaurant going in the heart of our business district.

Riordan was always accessible at the Village Pantry, shaking hands with well-wishers and taking time to talk to people. We greatly appreciated his spirit of community.

Bill Bruns, Pacific Palisades

..

To the editor: In the waning days of Riordan’s second term, I asked him if he had any regrets. This is what he told me:

“Charter reform. I put in term limits for the office of mayor. I thought eight years was enough. I didn’t realize how slowly government works.”

Judy Wilson, Pasadena

The writer is retired director of sanitation for the city of Los Angeles.

..

To the editor: Twenty years ago, while manning the bar at a USC-UCLA football game tailgate, Riordan sauntered by inquiring of the libation in the blender.

With a sloe gin fizz in hand, “Dick” engaged us in banter on matters of college football, Federal Reserve monetary policy and the current read of his book club.

He was the most unpretentious public figure that I have ever met, a true L.A. original.

Cliff Reston, Hollywood Hills

..

To the editor: Riordan officiated at our wedding in February 2008. While the words he said addressed the occasion, he also expressed a view about the city:

“It is in many ways fitting and appropriate that Janet and Dennis have chosen to be married in this fine garden in downtown Los Angeles. This city has always been a place for new beginnings, a place where people felt it possible to re-imagine their lives and pursue their dreams of happiness.”

He was an authentic Angeleno.

Dennis Signorovitch and Janet Hindler, Los Angeles