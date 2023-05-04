Letters to the Editor: As ‘No Labels’ whines about unity, Joe Biden actually does things

Sen. Joe Manchin, seen outside the White House in 2022, has been mentioned as a possible third-party presidential candidate in 2024.

To the editor: Columnist Doyle McManus points out that a third-party presidential candidacy by the group No Labels in 2024 could lead to the catastrophic return to the White House of the twice-impeached former president.

Is that risk worth it for a party that would probably be a worse alternative to the Biden administration? How would this party’s policies be any different than President Biden’s?

Will it invest in clean energy? Will it support sufficient funding of Social Security and Medicare? Will it have a professional and scandal-free cabinet? Will it appoint quality judges who defend human rights and the rule of law? Will it defend Eastern Europe from Russian aggression?

Biden’s already doing these things. So I hope No Labels takes its uninspiring name and stays home.

Howard Cott, Los Angeles

To the editor: No Labels founder Nancy Jacobson states that Biden vowed to steer his party toward unity but ended up caving to his far-left supporters.

That is beyond laughable. His legislative agenda was in a straightjacket fashioned by Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.). The only thing extreme about those two is how they are heavily influenced by monied interests — Manchin by the fossil fuel industry, and Sinema by Big Pharma and Wall Street banks.

Bill Seibel, Glendora