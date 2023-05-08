Letters to the Editor: No, Chief Justice Roberts, your colleagues can’t police themselves

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. arrives before President Biden’s State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 7.

To the editor: As far as I’m concerned, systemic change to the U.S. Supreme Court is long overdue.

Sorry, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., your high-minded talk about judges exercising “constant vigilance and good judgment” isn’t based on the reality of this ethics-challenged court.

Of course Republicans are defending Justice Clarence Thomas — that’s what they do in the Trump era, defend the indefensible.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) accuses Democrats of politically motivated, selective outrage. That’s rich. By the way, why do the media continue to seek out Graham for comment? He and most of his Republican colleagues twist themselves into pretzels as they pay sycophantic allegiance to former President Trump.

To this ordinary citizen, Graham and his craven colleagues have zero credibility.

Ramona Saenz, Alhambra

To the editor: If Thomas (with his $285,400 salary) and his wife (who makes more than $500,000) need a benefactor to pay the tuition of his grand-nephew (of whom Thomas has legal guardianship), what chance do those of low and middle income have to get ahead?

Lia Eng, Aliso Viejo

To the editor: Ladies and gentlemen, the comedy stylings of Chief Justice Roberts:

“In Roberts’ view, ethics begin and end with the conscience of each individual justice.”

Andrew M. Weiss, Playa del Rey