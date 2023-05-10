Letters to the Editor: Trump found liable for sexual abuse and we’re debating if he’ll be president. Only in America

To the editor: Here we go again. A jury in New York (his hometown) concluded that Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed E. Jean Carroll and awarded her $5 million in damages. This legal conclusion would normally wipe out any chance a candidate would have in securing a presidential nomination. Not so when that candidate is the disgraced, twice-impeached, indicted ex-president.

Not a word of real condemnation has come from any of his craven opponents in the race. The political pundit class — conservative (on Fox News), liberal (on MSNBC) and otherwise — opined that the adverse decision would have little or no effect on the MAGA wing of the Republican Party. Only in America!

Noel Johnson, Glendale

To the editor: Only Trump would defend himself against allegations of rape by saying that the victim was “not my type.” He couldn’t say he doesn’t assault women, because he is recorded as saying he does whatever he wants to women without their consent. And in his deposition, he goes further to say that for stars, like him, it has been true for a million years that they can do this, “unfortunately or fortunately.”

The narcissism on display when he said that Carroll is “not my type” is just astounding. Of course, it’s irrelevant to him whether he is anyone’s “type.” I’m just amazed that he is the Republican Party’s “type.”

Lisa Boyle, Pacific Palisades

To the editor: Why waste so many column inches speculating whether Trump being declared a sexual abuser by a jury will cost him any Republican votes? Of course not. He may even figure out a way to wear this indictment as a badge of honor. It will certainly be a fundraising bonanza for him.

For a man who rarely tells the truth, he has never uttered truer words than these: “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?”

Richard Shafarman, Santa Clarita

To the editor: Trump has been found guilty of sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll. His sole defense seems to be “I still don’t know this woman!” But Trump was not accused of having a relationship with Carroll, something that implies intimate knowledge. Trump was found guilty of sexual abuse. Having any knowledge (intimate or otherwise) of the victim is simply irrelevant.

Susan Dalton, Goleta