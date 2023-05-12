Letters to the Editor: Dianne Feinstein’s return prompts mixed feelings

To the editor: I am white, female, 80, and a lifelong liberal Democrat — the kind of voter who has supported Dianne Feinstein for decades. Thus I feel my voice, as a super-longtime backer, should be heard. She must retire. Her personal desire to remain in office is in complete conflict with the public path she stepped onto decades ago, to do the people’s work. Ego cannot rule here, as it did with RBG. If I cannot say it, who can? This is not sexist. This is our country’s future.

Katherine Holden, Ojai

To the editor: Feinstein has returned to the Senate. I trust her ability to finish her term because of her knowledge, experience and age. As I read the article, I could not help but remember a chant a never-should-have-been-elected president encouraged: Lock her up. At this perilous time we cannot misjudge the influence of Donald Trump on the impressionable. I suggest we change the pronoun in that chant.

Mary Leah Plante, Los Angeles