Letters to the Editor: The far right feels persecuted for racist, sexist, transphobic views. So be it

To the editor: I’m a baby boomer who shook my head in disbelief when columnist Jean Guerrero implied that if Stephen Miller had been treated more kindly by his high school classmates when he espoused his viciously racist opinions, perhaps he might not have found his political footing. (“Shouting down racists isn’t effective. Gen Z needs to find another way,” Opinion, May 15)

“Might another approach have been more effective?” Guerrero asked.

With Miller and his ilk? In a word, no.

She also suggested that the political far right might legitimately feel persecuted because of the harsh criticism of their views. I say better them than LGBTQ+ individuals, people of color and immigrants, whom they actually persecute. Right-wing politicians are passing laws that take people’s rights away.

We are talking about racist, sexist, homophobic and transphobic views, and the far right is telling people they are entitled to these opinions. If they feel attacked for such views, so be it. Some things are simply not up for debate.

Elise Power, Garden Grove

To the editor: Reading Guerrero’s column on finding ways to communicate with ideological opponents, I wondered — what if we put another item on teachers’ plates?

How about teaching elementary school kids how to debate? They could debate the length of math class, art class or recess. Or if the right Twix bar is better than the left one. Or if milk or soda is better for you.

If kids grew up knowing how to defend their position, they would be more willing to listen to the other side, how to persuade others and how to respect another’s point of view.

Suzanne Brugman, La Habra Heights

To the editor: Guerrero admonishes Gen Z against “shouting down” racists. Meanwhile, Republican legislators (such as in Oklahoma) are making it easier for drivers to run over protesters with impunity.

I don’t think the lack of civility from the left is the problem here.

Raphael Mazor, Long Beach