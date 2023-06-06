Letters to the Editor: I saw anti-LGBTQ+ hate outside Saticoy, not concerned parenting

Protesters opposed to Saticoy Elementary’s LGBTQ+ Pride assembly and counter-protesters are seen in North Hollywood on June 2.

To the editor: As a 70-year-old straight white female, I am outraged at the hate, bigotry and intolerance I am witnessing toward the LGBTQ+ community.

I was at the protest at Saticoy Elementary in North Hollywood to stand up against hate in my neighborhood after reading posts on one of their social media accounts that included bullying of a teacher, homophobic slurs and vile accusations of pedophilia.

I heard the same LGBTQ+ hate in their chants at the protest and take issue with their denial about the true intention of their movement.

We must call out hate and call it what it is.

Carey Okrand, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: The Times’ coverage of anti-LGBTQ+ protesters outside a local elementary school serves as a wake-up call. The attacks on the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ children and adults have already spread far beyond Texas and Florida.

Unfortunately, while providing vital reporting, the article linked directly to a social media account of anti-LGBTQ+ protesters, amplifying their hate-filled rhetoric.

It is sadly not surprising that this contagion has infected even progressive California. The right wing’s well-funded political operatives know that if they lie long and loud enough that “someone wants to hurt your children,” they’ll succeed in inciting mobs on social media, in the street and in elected office.

This strategy might be effective, but it is cynical and promises to tear our country further apart. The Times is obligated never to aid in the online incubation of hate and divisiveness, pathogens that will eventually harm all of us.

Seth Litt, Washington

To the editor: I’m not sure what the protesters at Saticoy hoped to accomplish.

First of all, the Pride assembly for students was not mandatory, so the protesters could’ve just chosen not to have their kids participate (those who actually had kids attending the school, that is).

Beyond that, do they think that not allowing their children to experience a celebratory event about LBGTQ+ people will actually shield their kids? Children do not live in a bubble, and they will hear about LGBTQ+ issues in some way. The unfortunate part is that because it won’t be in a school setting, the “facts” they hear may be at best gossip, if not total misinformation.

Kids are going to find out about other sexual orientations. Obviously, it would be best for them to understand these differences in an environment where they are clearly explained and they can comfortably ask questions.

Otherwise, parents who think they are protecting their kids are just going to make them feel ignorant and awkward.

Kendall Wolf, Encino

To the editor: My children are now all grown members of society. As parents we raised them to believe in inclusiveness and selflessness, and that knowledge is always be better than ignorance.

Stephen Guthrie, Fillmore