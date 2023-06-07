Letters to the Editor: Who thought putting a sandbag near Biden’s feet was OK?

President Biden is helped up after tripping on a sandbag during the graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy on June 1.

To the editor: I appreciated Dr. Louise Aronson’s suggestions for evolving our ideas, guidelines and accommodations about aging, with so many expressing concern about President Biden and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). The reference to the uniqueness of individual aging is right on.

Yet, I was aghast seeing the sandbag over which our president tripped after giving the commencement address to U.S. Air Force Academy graduates.

What were the people who prepared that stage thinking? It almost seemed like an intentional trap left there by ageists who argue against our president because of the years he has lived — years he has spent acquiring compassion, experience and wisdom.

I am a fit 65-year-old who is grateful for my beautifully functioning artificial hips. I walk 30-40 miles a week, when my ankle bone ache allows. Yet, when distracted even momentarily, a tiny tree stub or root can send me flying.

I am not surprised that an obstacle as large as that sandbag tripped Biden, who appeared to be looking straight ahead to greet others on stage.

Jana K. Shaker, Pebble Beach, Calif.

To the editor: Inevitably as we age, most of us become disabled. The question is whether a disability is physical or mental.

Guidelines for aging must ensure we do not discriminate against those who are able to continue functioning mentally despite limitations they might have physically.

Many presidents had physical disabilities, the most notable being Franklin D. Roosevelt. And there have been several presidents who may have also had some form of mental struggle.

As long as one can think, analyze and communicate, one should be able to sustain their position by providing professional experience and expertise that serves the public.

“Too old” should not include those who are able to think on or off their feet, regardless of any sandbags.

Robin Clough, Santa Clarita