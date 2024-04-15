Letters to the Editor: Trump’s tough love for the working class -- really, really tough love

Former President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Ohio on March 16.

To the editor: Thanks to the letter writer who explained billionaires’ support of former President Trump for the enlightenment and levity.

He wrote that the very wealthy support Trump not for the tax cuts, but for their altruism and Trump’s policies to build the economy, increase homeownership and provide medical care.

Increasing home ownership must have been why Trump appointed Steve Mnuchin as Treasury secretary — because when Mnuchin and his partners acquired the failing bank IndyMac and turned it into OneWest, as chief executive he oversaw so many home foreclosures that he was called the “foreclosure king.”

When Trump proposed tax cuts that mainly benefited the wealthy, it must have been to help the “little guy” and build the economy with fewer tax dollars to provide services.

The attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act, something that could have left more than 20 million Americans without insurance, must have been Trump’s version of “tough love.”

It’s all so clear now.

D.H. Sloan, Los Angeles