Letters to the Editor: Richard Nixon wasn’t a cult leader. He got a pardon; Trump shouldn’t

To the editor: Former President Trump’s federal indictment isn’t the result of a witch hunt. This is just the rule of law. We are a country of laws.

Our founding fathers made sure that we would not have a king or anyone above the law. If Trump is guilty of a crime for which anyone else would be punished, he should be punished too.

President Nixon was pardoned after he resigned to save the country from multiple problems. He was not a cult leader with followers who could destroy our democracy if he was allowed to go unpunished by the law. Nixon left without causing a disruption.

Trump will not go away absent legal confrontation. If guilty, he should be punished the same as any citizen would. If guilty and pardoned, he will not stay quietly in his seaside home like Nixon. He will continue to foment trouble for our democracy and tear the country apart.

Edward Gilbert, Studio City

To the editor: One of the definitions of insanity is repeatedly doing the same thing and expecting a different result.

You can impeach Trump. You can arrest him, you can charge him, you can indict him and you can sue him, but there’s one thing you cannot do: get rid of him. And that’s really what this is all about.

So why don’t we all just sit back, enjoy the ride and let nature take its course, because the law (at this point in time) is about as useful as a cotton raincoat or a vinyl towel.

These fruitless attacks are only making him and his allies bolder and stronger, and if he becomes president again it will be largely due to our efforts to prevent that from happening.

Boy, we’re showing them, aren’t we?

Arthur Saginian, Santa Clarita

To the editor: All Trump had to do was return the requested classified materials and other government documents in a timely manner, and he could have avoided all this.

Instead, he claimed they belonged to him, declassified them with his mind and refused to give them back. When he finally did, numerous documents were still missing.

Now he’s been indicted on 37 counts. There are nearly 3 million people with active U.S. security clearances, and they all know where they would be today had they done anything similar.

Mark McIntyre, Los Angeles

To the editor: In his quest for wealth and power, Trump’s decades of mocking the law seem to be catching up with him. Two questions most trouble me:

Will he manage to dodge accountability yet again?

And if not and justice prevails, will he rally his most rabid followers to take our country down with him, as other delusional, narcissistic figures have throughout history?

J.M. Wilson, West Hollywood

To the editor: Quick! The Constitution must be amended. Not with those liberal ideas like electing a president by popular vote or limiting the term of a Supreme Court justice.

We must amend the Constitution to state that no person is above the law unless their initials are DJT.

Fred Burgess, Camarillo

To the editor: Well, he likes being first.

Maureen Cobas, Pomona