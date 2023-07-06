Letters to the Editor: If we subsidize farmers, why can’t we cancel student debt?

Advocates of canceling student debt demonstrate at the White House on June 30 after the Supreme Court invalidated President Biden’s loan forgiveness plan.

To the editor: About 40 million borrowers in the U.S. have student loan debts totaling more than $1.6 trillion. They chose to get a college education to achieve their goals of receiving better jobs and wages. This is the American dream. (“Why blocking Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is healthy for politics,” Opinion, July 4)

A college education costs more money than most students can afford, so they borrow money for tuition and living expenses.

Other people choose to become farmers, which doesn’t require a degree. Yet they are subsidized by the government with billions of tax dollars.

If we can subsidize farmers with 40% of their income, why can’t we help indebted students? The answer is that Republicans help farmers because they need their votes, and college students tend to favor Democrats.

Education and farming make up the fabric of our nation. We all have different talents and skills that contribute to our greatness, and we should spend our tax dollars to help us all equally, regardless of politics.

Anastacio Vigil, Santa Monica

To the editor: People who must now pay back money they borrowed for college because the Supreme Court invalidated President Biden’s loan forgiveness plan get no sympathy from me.

My dad died when I was 13 and left my mother with five children and no job. I joined the Navy when I was 17 and got out at 21, enrolled in college, graduated, got a job and retired 36 years later.

Perhaps student borrowers might try serving their country instead of asking their country to serve them.

Robert S. Rodgers, Culver City

To the editor: Columnist Jonah Goldberg writes that Biden is wrong about having the power to forgive student loan debt. OK, so let’s have Congress do something. Just as it has done in the past.

Let’s highlight its fix for “Obamacare.” Or its overhaul of prescription drug costs. Let’s emphasize everything Congress has done under GOP control.

I’ll be waiting for those columns by Goldberg.

Jimmie Robertson, Dana Point

To the editor: A voice of reason — in the L.A. Times!

Goldberg wrote a very brave and considered evaluation of the Supreme Court’s decision on the president’s $500-billion debt forgiveness plan.

Instead of echoing the emotional outbursts over this decision, Goldberg makes clear the court’s constitutional rationale. He appropriately paraphrases former Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes in saying it’s not the Supreme Court’s job to stop politicians and the voters who elected them from making bad decisions so long as they don’t violate the Constitution in the process.

Well done, Mr. Goldberg.

Arthur Black, Fullerton