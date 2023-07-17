Letters to the Editor: I paid $12 per unit to attend a Cal State. Don’t raise tuition

California State University students attend a meeting of the CSU Board of Trustees in Long Beach on July 11.

To the editor: When I attended Cal State Northridge before graduating in 1980, I paid $12 per unit in tuition. No loans were needed to come up with that amount. (“Cal State students: Brace yourselves for the possibility of a 6% tuition hike every year,” July 11)

My California State University undergraduate education served me well, allowing me to secure excellent jobs, contribute to society and support my family.

I stand with students who say they cannot afford endless tuition hikes. Let’s find other ways to “close the gap” on funding. Looking at administrative salaries and other overhead is a place to start rather than further burdening students or, worse, discouraging them from attending at all.

Gloria Sefton, Trabuco Canyon

To the editor: I cannot conceive of any reason why Cal State students would complain of a mere 6% tuition hike every year.

After all, the new system’s chancellor, Mildred Garcia, is paid only $795,000 per year, plus $80,000 in deferred compensation, along with housing and auto allowances. Her salary and emoluments are only twice that of the president of the United States.

Does it seem as off-kilter to you as it does to me?

Kevin H. Park, Oklahoma City