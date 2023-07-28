Letters to the Editor: Keeping our distance from wildlife to protect them — and us

To the editor: Federal guidelines recommend people stay at least 50 yards away from seals and sea lions, and it appears the people in the images of San Diego’s La Jolla Cove were much closer to the sea lions who charged through groups at the beach. One “rule of thumb” is that you should be able to cover up your view of the animal with your thumb held at arm’s length; if that doesn’t work, you are too close.

When people fail to respect wild animals and are attacked, the animals often end up being killed. Please stay the recommended distance away: It may save their lives, and save you from harm.

Carol Mathews, Redwood City