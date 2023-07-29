Letters to the Editor: We should be concerned about Mitch McConnell — but he deserves compassion too

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday.

To the editor: After freezing up midsentence in a news conference Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is the latest example and may as well be the poster child illustrating the need for elected officials over the age of 70 to undergo cognitive testing. This should also apply to those younger, like Sen. John Fetterman, 53, who suffered a stroke. Many of our leaders are aging and it is imperative for them to carry out their duties without the aid of others. If our leaders are weak, it puts our great nation at risk.

JoAnn Lee Frank, Clearwater, Fla.

To the editor: When a sandbag brought President Biden to his knees,

His detractors on the right could not help but ridicule and tease.

Yet, when Mitch McConnell scarily stopped talking,

Democrats refrained from trolling and stalking.

Civility and compassion can treat the disease.

Vin Morabito, Scranton, Pa.