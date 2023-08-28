Letters to the Editor: Bob Barker, hero to exploited animals and the Vin Scully of TV hosts

Bob Barker leans on his hotel room television showing his image in Cambridge, Mass., in 2000.

To the editor: If they could, the billions of animals slaughtered for food each year would mourn the passing of their champion Bob Barker, known to millions of Americans as the genial host of “The Price Is Right.”

Barker served for many years as the national chair of my group’s annual campaign, the Great American Meat Out, when we ask people to “kick the meat habit.” He also opposed the breeding of dogs, animal experiments, the wearing of fur, the confinement of wildlife in zoos and other means of animal exploitation.

May he rest in well-deserved peace.

Alex Hershaft, Bethesda, Md.

The writer is president of the Farm Animal Rights Movement.

To the editor: Bob Barker was to game show hosts what Vin Scully was to baseball announcers — simply the best.

Reeve Rickard, Burbank