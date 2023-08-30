Letters to the Editor: Beverly Hills’ two-faced ‘support’ for abortion rights

The Beverly Hills City Hall’s historic building is seen last year.

To the editor: Thank you for pointing out the two-faced approach by the Beverly Hills City Council on the abortion issue.

When it was popular in California to support the pro-choice movement, leaders were touting their supportive proclamations. When an abortion clinic decided to open in the city and spend millions of dollars here, the Beverly Hills City Council was all in favor.

But as soon as the mayor and police chief learned that the clinic would face negative publicity from the radical right, the council’s support wilted like a unwatered flower, and the landlord rescinded the clinic’s lease.

Advertisement

Welcome to Beverly Hills?

Bruce Schwartz, Beverly Hills

..

To the editor: For 50 years, Republicans argued that Roe vs. Wade should be overturned because the question of abortion should be determined by each state.

But now, with Roe overturned, some Republican presidential candidates are saying they would sign a national ban on abortion, giving the states no say.

Send in the clowns — or don’t bother, because they’re here.

Edward A. Ruttenberg, Rancho Palos Verdes