Letters to the Editor: Mug shot message: ‘Trump’s lack of shame is his superpower’

Former President Trump arrives at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Aug. 24 before surrendering at the Fulton County Jail.

To the editor: It seems that former President Trump spent considerable time practicing which expression to use for his Fulton County Jail mug shot, trying to strike the pose that would elicit the best response from his customers (oops — I mean his “base”). (“How much is Trump’s mug shot worth? Over $7 million, campaign says,” Aug. 28)

The problem is, Trump’s campaign is spending an increasing amount on legal fees to fight his multiple criminal indictments. So what to do?

Ever the businessman, Trump is well aware that every indictment and mug shot translates into spikes in donations. So why not give the people more of what they want? Trump may decide his most profitable route is to simply commit more crimes. That’s where the money seems to be, after all.

Advertisement

He may disparage judges or intimidate witnesses despite orders not to do so. He’ll engage in his usual all-caps screaming via social media that he’s the real victim, and use the opportunity for more donations.

Does that sound crazy? Take a close look at that mug shot before responding. And never underestimate the determination of an amoral opportunist. Trump’s lack of shame is his superpower.

Matthew Singerman, Newbury Park

..

To the editor: Now that his campaign has received a financial windfall thanks to the Georgia indictment, Trump can now pay some of the vendors and attorneys he’s stiffed over the years.

It’s astonishing and sad to realize the con still works “bigly” on his supporters.

Kathryn Louyse, Glendale