Letters to the Editor: I wrote L.A.’s plastic bag ban. California needs a tougher law

To the editor: As the author of the city of Los Angeles’ 2013 plastic bag ban, which provided the momentum to pass the state’s ban, I understand the frustration expressed by The Times’ editorial board with the weak implementation.

Although we have reduced the billions of thin plastic bags flying around, manufacturers have found ways to work around the law. As it is written, the law allows the manufacturers to use more plastic by selling thicker plastic bags, for more money, with a claim that they are reusable.

But of the hundreds of supermarket shoppers I’ve seen since the law passed, I have yet to see a single thick plastic bag ever brought back for reuse.

Bag manufacturers are pouring money into new plastic facilities. Petroleum producers realize that as gas-powered vehicles face slow elimination, plastic use must increase to maintain profits.

For the future of humanity, we can’t let that happen. We must dramatically reduce petroleum use and halt single-use plastics. A new, tougher bag ban that closes loopholes and halts the environmental damage these bags cause in California must be passed by the state Legislature.

California must continue to be the example to the nation and the world in sustainability if we want to ensure the survival of the human race. We can’t do that as long as we remain behind the curve on this critical issue.

Paul Koretz, Los Angeles

The writer is a former L.A. City Council member and a former member of the state Assembly.