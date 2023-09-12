Letters to the Editor: The NIMBYs deserved to lose in Berkeley

To the editor: In 1969 I was among those marching to preserve People’s Park in Berkeley. Contentious times. Over the years the park became something of homeless encampment, complete with a good deal of drug dealing. The area just south of campus has long had lots of students jammed into tiny apartments. We were a raucous lot.

I doubt it is any more peaceful today. It is hard for me to understand how anyone would think that the tranquility of the area would be disturbed by building a dormitory on the site.

Erica Hahn, Monrovia