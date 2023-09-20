Letters to the Editor: Want to fight a street-sweeping parking ticket? Try this

A parking ticket on the windshield of a vehicle on Barrington Avenue in Los Angeles on Aug. 25.

To the editor: It does not surprise me that some people are ticketed for a street-sweeping violation even when there is no street sweeping during the posted time. (“Streets aren’t cleaned but we still get parking tickets. How is this allowed?” letters, Sept. 18)

Many parking tickets arise without any basis whatsoever. I get them for parking in a curb cut that used to lead to a driveway, but now has a wall or garden next to it.

California’s “maxims of jurisprudence” aid in the just application of any law and are a legal defense to any such nonsense parking tickets. State Civil Code Section 3510 says, “When the reason of a rule ceases, so should the rule itself.”

I’ve beaten several tickets, sometimes by just writing a letter, other times by going to a hearing. Don’t give up so easily.

Mike Schaefer, La Jolla

To the editor: Regarding the letter to the editor about the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services and the Department of Transportation failing to coordinate when it comes to street-sweeping parking tickets, I can go even further: Why would the city pave streets near schools while class is in session?

School is out for so much of the year. The Los Angeles Unified School District makes its calendars readily available. A quick call to a Board of Education member or another district official would go a long way with scheduling. But apparently they don’t do that either.

I live in a small city and served as a transportation commissioner. I had to ask a city official if we could repave streets when school was out. That person thought this was the most innovative idea ever.

I don’t buy that it’s so hard to share schedules in this day and age.

Angel Zobel-Rodriguez, San Fernando