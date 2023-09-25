Letters to the Editor: Brusdar Graterol’s family reunion and Dodgers victory inspire

To the editor: The story of Brusdar Graterol’s reunion with his mom as he helped the Dodgers win another victory is so heartwarming. I watched the Dodgers-Tigers game Tuesday night and they showed his mother in a suite as he pitched. The broadcasters told the story, but reading Mike DiGiovanna’s piece truly showed the power of this night.

I wish that the Dodgers and the L.A. Philharmonic would connect and arrange a meeting between Graterol, his mother, Miguel Rojas, David Peralta and another prominent Venezuelan living and working in Los Angeles — Gustavo Dudamel.

While we’re looking to the Dodgers for wish fulfillment and connecting heroes of Los Angeles: Tournament of Roses officials expressed support for the El Segundo Little League World Champions to appear in the 2024 Rose Parade, but they’ll need a float. I think the Dodgers should help make that happen.

Advertisement

Gary Green, Pasadena

