Letters to the Editor: Here’s what Trump and Reagan really don’t have in common

To the editor: I almost gagged reading George Skelton’s attempt to paint Ronald Reagan as being wholly different from Donald Trump. Skelton seems to believe that plying a gullible public with lies, emphasizing greed over the common good, ensuring the rich get richer while ballooning the national debt, screwing organized labor and encouraging the public to distrust government and hate taxes are all worthy endeavors as long as they are done with style.

Glenn Rogers, South Pasadena

To the editor: I took a picture of a plaque at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library a couple of years ago showing what he said at the Republican National Convention in 1992. It read, “Whatever else history may say about me...I hope it will record that I appealed to your best hopes, not your worst fears, to your confidence rather than your doubts.” I think this sums up the contrary disposition Skelton described between Reagan and Trump.

Michael Yamashiro, Chino Hills

To the editor: As a moderate liberal I would have totally agreed with Skelton’s assessment of Reagan and the perceived purpose of a presidential library to be a source of history and information for all regardless of political ideology. It is a great place for a debate for either party. The Reagan family has been very outspoken in its criticism and distaste for Trump.

However, it seems the Reagan family has lost control of this purpose and is letting the library become another propaganda tool using fear and hate to support Trump and further divide this country. One only has to look at the upcoming Oct. 21 event where the evening’s speaker will be former Reagan administration staffer Mark Levin introducing his book titled “The Democrat Party Hates America.” Levin has joined those promoting hate and lies, using his right-wing talk show to gain further recognition and income.

Living close to the Reagan library I have always taken part in its interesting exhibits and brought guests to relive this history, even if we don’t always agree on policy. But that now comes to an end as I have no more use for propaganda and lies, nor will I encourage anyone else to visit.

Jim Matlock, Ventura