Letters to the Editor: Democrats didn’t doom Kevin McCarthy. His inability to govern did

Then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy walks to the House chamber ahead of a vote to vacate his position on Oct. 3.

To the editor: Someone quoted in the article on Bakersfield’s reaction to former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Bakersfield) ouster tries to blame the Democrats for working with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

Sorry, but you can’t go on TV as McCarthy did and (figuratively) shiv the Democrats by falsely claiming they wanted to shut down the government, then turn around and expect the Democrats to pull him out of the fire because he also shivved the lunatics in the hard right of the House.

Why would any Democrat vote to trust that liar when he’s already shown us all what he truly is? He’s another Republican who does not know how to govern.

Scott W. Kirby, Lompoc

To the editor: What comes to mind while reading of McCarthy’s downfall is the line by Gertrude Stein, “There is no there there.”

McCarthy’s career consists of fundraising and elevating Republicans. He stood for advancement but never stood up. How ironic that those who ousted him seem to stand for even less.

Republicans no longer represent conserving ideals or values, only chaos. Terrifying.

Lynne Culp, Van Nuys