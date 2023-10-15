Letters to the Editor: More politicians should abandon the Democratic Socialists of America

To the editor: Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman has drawn criticism after the Hamas massacres because of her affiliation with the Democratic Socialists of America, which declared its “solidarity with Palestine” and blamed Israel for the attack. According to The Times’ reporting, Raman is trying to “foster dialogue” so her fellow DSA-Los Angeles members and her Jewish constituents can make kumbaya.

Other progressives have also wrestled with DSA’s cruelty and obtuseness and have interrogated the wisdom of its alignment with groups calling for the ethnic cleansing of Jews. Some, like Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.), have quit the group.

But it’s clear that the time for the regurgitation of Hamas talking points ended when Hamas went full Holocaust pogrom.

It’s laughable to equate criticism by Raman’s opponent in the March election with “bullying.” Anyone who’s seen a recent DSA pro-Hamas demonstration, or saw the mayoral forum held in a synagogue, or has watched an L.A. City Council meeting, knows that the modus operandi of DSA and its aligned groups is and has always been shouting down and bullying.

Jo Perry, Studio City

To the editor: At the risk of offending many sensibilities, I have to say that, while I can understand the fury that Israelis feel about the unspeakable horrors that have been inflicted upon them by Hamas, I can also understand the seething rage that many Palestinians feel as a result of the systematic dehumanization they have suffered from the likes of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Biden has correctly condemned Hamas’ actions, which I do not for a second excuse. But Israel has for years been dehumanizing the people of the Gaza Strip and expanding settlements in Palestinian territory in the West Bank, in defiance of United Nations resolutions.

Zena Thorpe, Chatsworth