Letters to the Editor: House Republicans picked the worst time to throw the country into chaos. Have they no shame?

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, seen on Capitol Hill on Thursday, was briefly the Republican nominee for speaker.

To the editor: I have been gravely concerned about the future of our nation since Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) was removed from the speakership, leaving the House without a leader when aid for Ukraine, to say nothing of a budget, needed prompt legislative action.

So I was glad to read about House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) becoming the Republicans’ nominee for speaker even though I’m a Democrat. But then I saw Thursday evening that Scalise had withdrawn his name from consideration because he didn’t have enough votes from his own party.

So, the Republican conference is back to square one.

Meanwhile, another war between Israel and Hamas demands our attention. About 900 innocent civilians were killed in Israel, and now Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are being killed and left without food, water, fuel or electricity.

This, while half of the U.S. legislative branch remains in chaos.

I have two questions for the House Republican conference: Can’t you get over your petty party squabbles, elect a speaker and do something for the good of our nation and the world? And, have you no shame?

Maureen Sheehy, Van Nuys

..

To the editor: I am watching the congressional clown show tragicomedy on Capitol Hill while I ponder the 2024 election.

As the Republicans raise concerns about their ability to govern in a democracy, President Biden has performed impressively over the last few days of the crisis with Hamas. Former President Trump has performed predictably.

I am a lifelong Democrat who has frequently crossed party lines to vote for Republicans. If the GOP wants to ensure that I vote for Biden again, it should make Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) speaker of the House and nominate Trump for president again.

Lorin Fife, Valley Village

..

To the editor: With chaos and confusion raging in the ranks of Republicans in Congress and the business of the country not being attended to, why not bring in former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger — a pragmatic, common-sense Republican — as speaker?

I’m sure Democrats in Congress would be willing to vote for him and work with him for the sake of the country. Schwarzenegger was able to work with Democrats in California, and he can do the same for the country.

Charles Blankson, Menifee

..

To the editor: In their latest moves to replace McCarthy as speaker and now their refusal to come to a consensus on selecting a new one, the nihilistic tendencies of Trump’s followers continue to obstruct the functioning of the House.

If asked to define their goals, MAGA supporters would have a hard time convincing others that they had constructive philosophical or political objectives other than supporting Trump and opposing that which Trump opposed.

Lynn Lorenz, Newport Beach