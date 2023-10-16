Letters to the Editor: Don’t slam plug-in hybrids. They’re purely electric most of the time

An electric vehicle is plugged in at a public charging station in Detroit in 2022.

To the editor: I am surprised by the negativity toward plug-in hybrid cars, which have both a gas engine and a battery that can power them for a few dozen miles on electricity only.

Yes, these cars really don’t count as zero emission. They do, however, reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Most driving is commuter driving, and plug-ins work superbly for this activity, helping us reach our climate goals.

I am looking into a plug-in for my next vehicle. Although I drive mostly in town, I do take the occasional road trip to visit relatives. As an older single woman, I absolutely do not want to pull off the highway in the middle of nowhere and wait to charge a purely electric vehicle, even if charging stations were readily available.

The article mentions that many plug-in hybrid drivers do not actually charge their cars. I will remember to plug it in at home just as I do my phone, tablet and golf cart.

Vicki Lynch, Oceanside

To the editor: The argument for the state’s 20% clean vehicle allowance for plug-in hybrids to accommodate drivers without access to fast charging is specious, in that they probably don’t have access to slow charging either, as they park on the street.

The solution is not gas engines, but a better charging infrastructure.

John Sherwood, Topanga

To the editor: The perfect must not be the enemy of the good. Lithium-ion batteries are expensive and supplies are limited. Building one pure electric vehicle with a 250-mile range uses up batteries that could have built 10 plug-in hybrids, each having a 25-mile battery range.

My wife drives such a plug-in hybrid every day; she fills the gas tank about once every three months, when we take a long, out-of-town trip where charging may be unavailable. This car is a pure electric vehicle about 360 days per year.

Reducing carbon emissions 98% on 10 cars is much better than reducing emissions 100% on one car. The engine and transmission of our Toyota Prius Prime, a plug-in hybrid, weigh less than the extra battery cells of most pure EVs.

Bill Nunan, Manhattan Beach

To the editor: You could say I’m obsessed with my Prius Prime. According to your article, I’m an anomaly for plugging it in every chance I get.

It’s like a game: How long can I go without putting gas in my car? I’ve had the car for a couple of years, and my average is currently 115 miles per gallon of gasoline.

Environmental groups seem opposed to plug-in hybrids, but they should work on educating the drivers instead of dissing the technology.

Pablo Prietto, Los Angeles