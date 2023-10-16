Letters to the Editor: It should be hard to renew a driver’s license. Sorry, seniors
To the editor: As a 67-year-old, I cringed reading the cluster of letters from my fellow seniors reacting to Steve Lopez’s column on the test seniors must take to renew their driver licenses. Wah, wah, wah.
I currently attend college. Modern testing has changed, and it’s a challenge to adapt. Please note the current DMV testing allows a retest.
It should be somewhat difficult to get a driver’s license. One should be familiar with common and obscure laws. Let’s remember the potential danger of a large, fast-moving car.
Age-related skill erosion is inevitable — it’s life. Perhaps it’s not that darn test that’s the problem, but the face we all see in the mirror.
Food for thought for my peers: There’s an absolutely valid reason we don’t have 80- year-olds as commercial airline pilots.
Mark Diniakos, Thousand Oaks