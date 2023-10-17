Letters to the Editor: Democrats need to pick a Republican speaker they can work with

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is the latest Republican nominee for speaker of the House.

To the editor: As the Republican majority in the House compounds its irrelevance by not electing a speaker, the burden of leading the nation out of this morass falls on House Democrats. If they simply select a moderate Republican, then it should be easy to coax a dozen or so Republican votes to reach the 217 needed to elect that speaker.

The Democratic Party voting bloc removed former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), and now it appears poised to prevent the election of a replacement. Their choice is to watch this debacle continue, or do something to end it.

Is there the courage in either party to work across the aisle in order to prevent the disastrous consequences of this legislative paralysis?

Raymond Roth, Oceanside

..

To the editor: Unless Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) agrees with the sentence, “Donald J. Trump lost the 2020 election fairly,” he should not be considered at all for the House speakership.

How dare any member of Congress vote for a man who aided an insurrection against the government he now wants to help lead?

Carolyn Chriss, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: The MAGA members of Congress sure have a funny way of owning the liberals.

This chaos in the House offends not just Democrats, but independents and moderate Republicans as well. Most of these voters wonder what happened to the (formerly) Grand Old Party.

Their infantile behavior will get Republican candidates spanked in next year’s election.

James Vernon, Covina