Letters to the Editor: Why the war in Ukraine is nothing like the danger Israel faces

To the editor: Jonah Goldberg’s assertion that the current Mideast conflict and the invasion of Ukraine amount to the same war on two fronts relies on several mistaken assumptions. Indeed, there are significant military and political differences in these two distinct conflicts.

First, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine poses a threat to the existence of the Ukrainian state, whereas the recent attack on Israeli citizens, as atrocious as it was, does not threaten the existence of Israel as a sovereign state despite the inflammatory rhetoric contained in the Hamas charter.

Second, unlike Ukraine, Israel is the dominant military power in the region. Its occupation of Palestinian territories, its expropriation of Palestinian land, its support of the illegal settler movement and, one could argue, its ethnic cleansing practices over the last half-century clearly distinguish Israel’s status from that of Ukraine’s.

With respect to Israel, there is a colonialist and apartheid context that requires our attention.

Advertisement

Andrew Spathis, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: When the Vietnam War began, most Americans were supportive of it as a fight between “good” (us) and “evil” (them).

After years of mass death and destruction, the veil of lies and propaganda by the warmongers could no longer cover up the evil ugliness of the war. Americans finally began to see it for what it was. The rest is history.

How many thousands of casualties, how many years of devastation and how much human suffering will it require this time for our nation to see through the macabre propaganda of the warmongers who insist that war is the only solution for the Israelis and the Palestinians?

Saif M. Hussain, Woodland Hills

..

To the editor: After attacking Israel, Hamas knew full well that Israel would respond. Did it stockpile water, food and fuel in anticipation of this?

Advertisement

Over the years Hamas has controlled the Gaza Strip, did it spend the billions sent in foreign aid to protect the people of Gaza, or did it spend much of it on weapons and tunnels?

Hamas alone is responsible for the humanitarian crisis facing the people of Gaza.

Isaac Hirschbein, La Mesa

..

To the editor: I am a proud Jew who has spent the past week arguing with other Jews about whether we should stand up for Palestinian life. I am sadly outnumbered when I say that “never again” applies to all humans.

I see a genocide happening in my name, and it makes me sick.

But this week has recommitted me to my core Jewish principle: Our safety is only secure in a world where everyone’s right to thrive is honored.

I hope other Jews will join me in calling our members of Congress to demand a cease-fire.

Rachel Deutsch, Los Angeles