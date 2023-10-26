Letters to the Editor: I am a leftist Jew who feels like ‘many dined out on our trauma and misery’

Photographs of people killed or abducted in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel are displayed in Tel Aviv on Oct. 22.

To the editor: I’m an Israeli, an American, a Jew and a leftist. I’ve had a lot of trouble finding the proper words to express myself about the Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas and ensuing war. (“‘The left has really let us down.’ Why many American Jews feel abandoned,” Oct. 23)

I grieve with all the innocents hurt, killed and dislocated in Palestine. But instead of grieving with us, it felt like many dined out on our trauma and misery. I know Muslims around the world felt the same thing.

The ignorance and vitriol spouted by the public on both “sides” of this “issue” have been almost as horrifying as the violence itself. It matters how you speak about these things. Please educate yourself. Take a breath before waving flags and spouting slogans.

Many deeply misguided leftists looked at this horror and called it resistance. Many looked at the monstrosities committed that day and expressed glee, apathy or ambivalence. Some made jokes. This is also true of the monstrosities Israel and other Western nations have committed against Muslims.

There is no excuse for violence against peaceful civilians, ever, anywhere. It’s also an awful tactic. Hate is poison and violence breeds violence. Try to use loving words, even if there is rage in your heart.

Let the hostages go. Save the innocents. Neutralize the killers. Make peace. And get the extremists out of power, everywhere.

Daniel Kitron, Los Angeles

To the editor: Among other progressive Jews I know through my involvement in Jewish Voice for Peace, one of the most painful aspects of the past two weeks has been the attempt to hold both our grief at the murders and kidnapping of Israeli civilians, many of whom are our friends and families, and our determination to oppose the weaponization of that grief as a rationale for the relentless bombardment and siege of the Gaza Strip.

As Jews, we believe that every life is precious. That calling for a cease-fire in the current violence perpetrated against a civilian Palestinian population should be construed as antisemitic is distressingly shortsighted.

Sarah Jacobus, Los Angeles

To the editor: Your article reflects my own experiences as a lecturer at UC Berkeley.

Many Jewish friends and colleagues of mine as well as students at UC Berkeley and other universities across the country have similar experiences of alienation from some on the left who have refused to defend the fundamental human rights of Jewish people and of Israelis.

We experience increased scapegoating of Jewish people, disrespect of our rights and welfare and identities, and a rejection of our right to have our lived experiences heard and responded to with the same care, receptivity and compassion afforded to others.

While this has been ongoing for several years and has already caused distress and marginalization, the recent Hamas massacres illustrated with painful and dramatic clarity the extent to which Jews and Israelis are frequently excluded from progressive commitments to upholding human rights and dignity.

Noam Schimmel, Seoul, South Korea

To the editor: Your article resonated with me, especially the rabbi’s quote, “Our human ask is that people give a damn when we die.”

The same can be said of the Armenians who were victims of a vicious attack by Azerbaijan’s military on Sept. 19, weeks before the Hamas attack on Israel.

Nagorno-Karabakh, known as Artsakh to Armenians, fell victim to a 24-hour blitz unlike anything seen in that region, resulting in the exodus of more than 100,000 Armenians from the lands they had occupied for thousands of years.

No one gave a damn then either.

Margaret Mgrublian, Pasadena