Letters to the Editor: Was Speaker Mike Johnson sent by God? ‘God, I hope not,’ says a reader

To the editor: Out of the embers of the Republican conflagration in the House, newly elected Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) emerged with Bible in hand, a set of MAGA values in his pocket and a mandate from those who anointed him to burn this place down. (“House Republicans just elected an election denier as speaker. American democracy is in trouble,” editorial, Oct. 25)

What have they wrought, these men and women parading their right wing into the middle of a demolition derby? Johnson will undoubtedly attempt to outperform Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), his predecessor as speaker, in a muscle-flexing demonstration of his capacity to do exactly the wrong thing at the wrong time for the wrong reason.

And so we wait for the other shoe to drop, the clown car having been emptied and a formerly unknown, untried and untested speaker elected because he was the last man standing.

It has been difficult to watch as these Republicans joust for the honor of leading this nation into darkness. It is not going to get any easier with a card-carrying always-Trumper at the helm.

Johnson suggested that God brought us to this moment. God, I hope not.

Robert Nussbaum, Fort Lee, N.J.

To the editor: Anyone notice that members of the MAGA mob speak as if they they represent and work for the American people? Johnson made those assurances in his first remarks as speaker.

According to recent polls, about 60% of Americans support abortion rights. Roughly the same percentage wants stricter gun safety laws. Most do not want the government to shut down. We want inflation controlled and gas prices investigated and brought down.

Any chance that the MAGA mob will do any of this work for the American people?

Glenn Shockley, Winnetka

To the editor: Now I get it. It’s Halloween, so the the Republican clown show in the House chose the scariest clown of all to lead them and be second in line for the presidency.

They win. I’m truly scared.

Barbara Rosen, Fullerton

To the editor: The Democrats, stupidly, voted to oust half-MAGA McCarthy only to have him replaced by full-MAGA Johnson. Good job guys.

Martin Mach, Venice