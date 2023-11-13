Letters to the Editor: Trump is more unelectable than he was in 2020. Biden will beat him

President Biden speaks from the Oval Office about the wars in Gaza and Ukraine on Oct. 19.

To the editor: According to a recent poll, President Biden trails former President Trump in nearly all key battleground states. Democrats are moistening their mattress pads.

Understandably, Biden wants to take credit for record job growth. With the narrowest of legislative margins in the House and Senate, he passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the first gun reform in almost 30 years. His Inflation Reduction Act combats climate change and prescription drug prices.

But although inflation is moderating and is slightly lower than that in France, Canada and Germany, Biden is crushed by the crazy eights: Americans are paying $8 for a pound of bacon, and mortgage rates are around 8%.

But if ever there was a dope, ready to be roped, it is the former president. That is the plan. Biden does not want to fire until he sees the whites of his thighs. Biden wants no obstacles to Trump’s nomination.

As early as the GOP convention next summer, the attacks from the Democrats will be withering. Trump’s legal difficulties provide fodder, but the true vulnerability is that he was held liable for sexual assault. The ads will be devastating.

Once this is a choice election, Trump will be toasted, dry.

Larry Stein, Glendale

..

To the editor: There is an easy answer to columnist Michael Hiltzik’s question as to why Biden gets no credit for the economic gains during his presidency.

It’s housing. Any gains to the average Angeleno are immediately devoured by the cost of buying or renting a home or apartment. The American dream, in which children are expected to do better than their parents, is dead.

It’s not Biden’s fault; I think he’s doing as fine a job as he can. But the reality is that people who are struggling tend to blame the guy in power for their woes.

William Stout, Pasadena

..

To the editor: A letter writer says supply-chain issues can’t still be the reason prices are higher.

The pandemic also brought attention to low wages and lousy benefits for workers, especially in the restaurant and hospitality industries. As a result, many states have passed minimum-wage increases.

Furthermore, unions, whose members’ wage histories have lagged far behind while those in the C-suite, have scored big. Many have successfully bargained for wage increases.

Higher wages lead to higher prices, and that’s not going to go away. The public needs to see some analysis of how much higher wages are contributing to higher prices. That information could tamp down the griping about inflation and the effort to blame Biden for it.

I just hope that those in lower-paying jobs have gotten increases sufficient for them to be able to afford these higher prices.

June Ailin Sewell, Marina del Rey