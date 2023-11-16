Letters to the Editor: Will American Jews start seeking refuge in Israel?

Police walk in front of Canter’s Deli in Los Angeles, where antisemetic graffiti was left on a wall in the restaurant’s parking lot on Nov. 1.

To the editor: A few years ago, I was having dinner with two Israeli friends at a beachfront cafe in Tel Aviv. The sound of gentle waves hitting the beach provided a backdrop to our discussion; as usual in Israel, the subject was politics. (“The rising tide of hate crimes can’t be ignored,” editorial, Nov. 13)

They said their country was more than a refuge for Holocaust survivors; it was a haven for Jews all over the world when things got rough for them (their exact words) in their home countries.

I responded that things would never get so challenging for Jews in the U.S. to the degree that any number of American Jews would feel the need to move to Israel.

Today, I’m not so sure.

Martin Cooper, Encino

To the editor: The Times’ very disturbing editorial about the rise of hate crimes leaves no one out. Included are Arabs, Muslims, Jews, Latinos, Blacks, Asians, LGBTQ+ people, Indigenous people and immigrants.

If these crimes continue to escalate, who will be left? Will it just be former President Trump, MAGA extremists and white supremacists?

If so, how will they disperse all that toxicity within them? By attacking each other?

Sheryl Kinne, Van Nuys