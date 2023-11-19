Letters to the Editor: Another classic Bernie Sanders moment on Capitol Hill

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), seen in 2019, recently had to prevent a fight from breaking out during a Senate hearing.

To the editor: Your report on recent episodes of violence or otherwise childish behavior by Republicans on Capitol Hill omitted the best line in recounting the story of Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) challenging Teamsters President Sean O’Brien to a physical fight during a Senate hearing chaired by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

As the two men’s verbal assaults grew louder and resulted in them standing up, Sanders immediately took control and raised his famously deep voice to admonish the men to “sit down, sit down,” and tell Mullin, “You’re a United States senator.”

He may as well have added “for Christ’s sake” by the tone of his voice. It was classic.

Kathryn Zaremski, Mission Viejo

To the editor: I’ve heard it all now! When are these little boys in the Republican Party going to grow up?

They have been told, time and again, to use their words and not their fists. Now, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) and that other fellow he elbowed are just going to need some time out in separate cloak rooms.

I’m entirely appalled and ashamed of their behavior. It’s the school teacher in me — I just couldn’t help it.

Chet Chebegia, San Marcos