Letters to the Editor: Shun George Santos, nominate Donald Trump — the GOP makes no sense

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) speaks to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington last May.

To the editor: Republicans owe the American voter an explanation for how some of them can support the expulsion of Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) from the House while promoting the nomination of Donald Trump for president.

They are both documented liars and fraudsters. I believe that Santos considers Trump a role model. If Republicans can disavow Santos because of his conduct, why not do the same for Trump?

Talk about your two-tiered ethics system.

June Thompson, Los Angeles

To the editor: The House Ethics Committee determined that Santos’ conduct “warrants public condemnation, is beneath the dignity of the office, and has brought severe discredit upon the House.”

Substitute the word “country” for “House,” and the same description is unequivocally applicable to former President Trump.

Republicans need look no further for evidence of a double standard.

Bill Waxman, Simi Valley