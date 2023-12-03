Letters to the Editor: An ex-State Department arms expert wants a cease-fire in Gaza. We should listen

To the editor: When a State Department arms expert quits over a policy that has cost more than 13,000 Palestinian lives and proposes multiple ways the U.S. could pressure Israel into a cease-fire without undermining that country’s national security, it’s time to listen and take action.

In our foreign policy as at home, we seem not to have shaken a deep-seated cultural belief that the lives of disadvantaged community members somehow count less than those among us who possess more power, education and money. It is way too reminiscent of our own country’s slavery days when there was literally a formula for how many Black slaves equaled a white person.

As op-ed article author Josh Paul asks, how many Palestinian deaths will it take to build enough congressional support to demand a cease-fire?

Catherine Smith, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I have a better solution than Paul’s for a cease-fire. It’s actually a way to stop the war in Gaza:

Tell Hamas to raise white flags and its fighters to step out of their hideouts.

This will free Gaza from the murderous rule of Hamas, and give Israel what it must otherwise do by force.

Nahum Gat, Manhattan Beach

..

To the editor: I am heartened by Paul’s wise suggestions for helping move Israel’s leadership beyond violence (and self-preservation for the politicians in power) toward diplomacy.

But I am distressed that his resignation from the State Department suggests his perspective was not welcome there.

I feel the same mixed emotions of respect for our Congress members who have spoken out in support of a cease-fire, and disappointment over how many of our California representatives (and both senators) have chosen to remain silent.

Carol Flint, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: One wonders how soon after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor or Germany’s invasion of Poland Paul would have asked for a cease-fire.

There was already a cease-fire in place until Hamas effectively declared war and launched a massive surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Why should Israel now agree to a cease-fire? That would be a surrender to Hamas.

What makes much more sense is for Hamas to surrender to Israeli forces. That would bring peace to the Hamas-abused Palestinian civilians in Gaza as well as to Israel. It would also promote a more peaceful Middle East by reducing the influence of a major Iran-supported terrorist organization.

Gary Nudell, Palm Springs

