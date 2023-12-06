Letters to the Editor: Electric cars are less reliable? Not to these happy EV drivers

To the editor: I read with interest that electric vehicles have proved far less reliable than gasoline-powered cars. I’ve been driving EVs since 2001, and never in my long life have I experienced such reliable and fun-to-drive automobiles.

I enjoy the silent, powerful, off-the-line takeoffs. I also revel in never having to make trips to the gas station, as it is much cheaper to plug into my own garage’s charger than fill up a tank. It’s lovely to never have to worry about tuneups, oil checks and changes, not to mention the replacement of rods, cams, pistons, clutches and gears.

There are about 20 moving parts in an electric motor. In contrast, a gas car has approximately 2,000 parts in its very complicated internal combustion engine. That means an EV needs a fraction of the maintenance, which translates to better reliability.

Advertisement

Lastly, I enjoy treating my car like a very large cellphone and simply plugging it in at night before going to bed.

Linda Nicholes, Huntington Beach

..

To the editor: I’ve owned an electric Ford Lightning for more than a year now, and my daughter has owned her Tesla Model 3 since 2020. These cars have been to the dealership to fix problems exactly zero times.

The fit and form of both vehicles is impressive, especially the Lightning, because it’s essentially an F-150 truck with batteries instead of a gas engine.

Perhaps the automakers could better subsidize the installation of home chargers and the government can speed up its national charging infrastructure plans, which would go a long way to help the transition from gas-powered cars to EVs. I smile every time I drive by a gas station and see a gallon going for more than $5.

Mike Aguilar, Costa Mesa