Letters to the Editor: Liberals should register Republican so they can stop Trump in the primaries

To the editor: Former Republican strategist Scott Jennings asks, “What can stop Trump now?” We can. This is not “Thursday Night Football.” We are not spectators. We are voters.

As an independent of conscience, I won’t sit on the sidelines while the Republican Party wrecks the nation. I have my one vote, and I will use it strategically.

I am registering Republican for the sole purpose of voting for former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley to be the party’s presidential nominee.

This is still the United States of America; there are not yet any loyalty tests or poll taxes to stop me. Voters in states outside California may give up their say in other important primary races by changing party registration; nevertheless, the presidency is much more important.

Shelli Carol, Palo Alto

To the editor: Jennings, who worked in the George W. Bush administration, wants to play the false equivalence game between former President Trump and President Biden. He writes that “nobody really wants” a 2020 rematch.

Oh, really? Nobody?

He cites polls that have been roundly questioned showing how supposedly unpopular Biden is. The only poll that matters is the one on election day. Many of us actually think Biden is doing a great job.

Speak for yourself, Mr. Jennings.

Steve Tarzynski, Santa Monica

To the editor: We’ve all learned Trump-speak. Much of what he says is false or misleading, as has been extensively documented. However, sometimes he will stay silent on topics, which speaks volumes.

For example, when asked in September 2020 if he would allow the peaceful transfer of power were he to lose the election, he would not answer directly. We knew what that meant.

Now he is asked if he would be a dictator. His answer: No, “other than Day 1.” In Trump-speak, just leave out “other than” for the truth.

I can only hope that most Americans wish to maintain our democracy rather than accept the dictatorship Trump is promising.

Derrik Van de Zande, Rancho Cucamonga